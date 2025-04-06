Growing terror of stray animals in India

S.N. Verma

Stray animals have created terror across India. There was a time when there were only a few reports of dog bites. But today stray animals have made life difficult for people not only in villages, towns and cities but also in metros. However, if we look at the incidents, we come to know that not only stray but also pet dogs have not only bitten strangers or their own family members but have even killed them by tearing them apart.

People who go out for a walk in the morning or return home from work late at night are becoming victims of stray dogs. The terror of dogs is so much that in many places children, elderly and women have stopped going for a morning walk. The government has even made a law against the guilty dog ​​owners but the situation remains the same.

In villages, dogs are causing financial loss to poor goat owners by making small kids their prey. Voices have started being raised even in the Parliament regarding the nuisance caused by stray animals. Dog bite incidents are increasing continuously in the country. The number of dog bite cases in the year 2023 was 2.75 crores. Dog bite incidents are increasing by 26.5 percent year-on-year. Kerala, Jharkhand, Delhi, Assam, and Chandigarh have seen the highest increase in dog bite incidents. In Delhi alone, dog bite cases have increased by 143 percent year-on-year in the year 2023. According to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, three out of every four animal bites in India are caused by dogs. More than 5,700 people are estimated to die every year due to rabies in India. Issues related to stray animals such as dogs and monkeys and incidents caused by them and the responsibility to prevent such incidents fall under the jurisdiction of the state governments. According to the data provided by the states and union territories on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (Integrated Health Information Platform) portal under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, 21 lakh 95 thousand 122 cases of dog bites have been reported across the country in the year 2024, out of which 37 persons have also died. Whereas 5 lakh 4 thousand 728 incidents of monkey bites have been reported, out of which 11 people have died. During January-December 2024, 519704 cases of dog bites to children below 15 years of age were reported across the country.

One of the biggest problems caused by stray animals is that they spread dirt and diseases. Dogs often look for food in garbage bins, due to which they come in contact with harmful bacteria and parasites and these bacteria and parasites can spread to humans through contact with dogs or their feces. The increasing number of stray animals is becoming a headache and a threat to life for the people. Despite this, the responsible officials have turned a blind eye.

The most stray bulls, pigs and dogs are found in cities. Cows are next in line. Some people in cities have reared cows, but most people beat the cows with sticks after milking them and leave them to roam around on the road to look for fodder. Stray animals roaming around on roads and public places have also become a threat to people’s lives. Similarly, there is a gathering of stray animals in the streets and neighborhoods. Stray animals live in herds and if they attack someone, it is difficult to escape. On the other hand, there is terror of dogs in every street and neighborhood. It is the duty of the local bodies to catch stray animals and leave them in the cowshed or forest, but due to their negligence, stray animals are increasing day by day in the city.

Among the stray animals, the countrymen are troubled the most by dogs. The central legislation prohibits cruelty towards animals, including stray dogs. It is said in it that the only acceptable way to manage the number of stray dogs is animal sterilization program by humans. Stray dogs cannot be beaten, chased away, abandoned or killed. Laws have been made under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) 1960 for the protection of stray dogs. Under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, it is a crime to tease or mistreat any stray animal, including dogs. Officials make all sorts of excuses to not catch dogs under the guise of these laws and argue that catching dogs leads to protests. On the other hand, dog lovers say with pride that the Constitution has given the right to feed stray animals and no one can stop us from doing so. They do not care about the harm caused to society by dogs due to their irresponsible behavior. Stray animals should be fed only at the designated feeding points.

The government has also made rules for dog owners. It is necessary to obtain a license to keep a pet dog. If the license is not obtained, a fine of up to Rs 5,000 can be imposed and the dog can also be confiscated. If someone dies due to dog bite, a case is registered under section 337 of IPC. Dog owners have to give a certificate of rabies vaccination and an affidavit for keeping a dog. The affidavit states that the nearby residents have no objection to keeping a dog. Only two dogs are allowed in houses with an area of ​​up to 200 square meters.

The central government has directed the states to ban the sale and breeding of aggressive dogs of 23 breeds including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs. The victim can also claim compensation for dog bite. According to the High Court’s decision, the victim will be given a minimum financial assistance of Rs 10,000 in case of dog bite. This amount will be given according to each tooth bitten by the dog on the person’s body.

A voice has also been raised in Parliament regarding the nuisance caused by stray animals. In the month of February, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh had to give a written answer in the Lok Sabha. Now it remains to be seen when the countrymen will get relief from the terror of these stray animals.

(The author is a freelance journalist and columnist)