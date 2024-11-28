GRAP IV to continue till Dec 2: Supreme Court

AMN

The Supreme Court today ordered that Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), currently in force to tackle the severe air quality in Delhi, will continue till the 2nd of December. A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih made it clear that all GRAP IV measures except for schools shall be continued till Monday.

The bench said that in the meantime, the Commission for Air Quality Management, CAQM will hold a meeting to decide on easing the GRAP restrictions. It said, the second report submitted by the court commissioners showed an abject failure of authorities in implementing the GRAP IV curbs in letter and spirit. The bench also made it clear that it would continue to hear the matter related to air pollution in detail to find a long-term solution to the crisis.