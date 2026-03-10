The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt to reduce India’s dependence on imported pharmaceutical ingredients: Nadda 

Mar 10, 2026

Last Updated on March 10, 2026 4:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the government has taken major steps to reduce India’s dependence on imports of key pharmaceutical ingredients and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Replying in the Rajya Sabha, during the question hours, Mr Nadda said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs, approved in 2020 with an outlay of 6,940 crore rupees, aims to boost domestic production of Key Starting Materials (KSMs), drug intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The scheme will remain in force till 2028-29.

He informed that 48 projects covering 33 drugs have been approved in the past four years. The Minister said the projects have attracted 4,814 crore in investments, exceeding the initial commitment of 4,322 crore rupees.  He informed the house that the scheme has generated 2,722 crore rupees from cumulative sales and 528 crore rupees in exports, while helping India to avoid imports worth about 2,190 crore rupees.

Mr Nadda said certain bulk drugs that were earlier largely imported, such as Penicillin and Clavulanic Acid, are now being manufactured domestically, and India has also started exporting them.

The minister also highlighted the PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals, approved by the Cabinet in February 2021 with an outlay of 15,000 crore rupees. He said the initiative aims to promote high-value medicines and strengthen India’s role in global pharmaceutical value chains. The Minister said the scheme covers biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drugs, orphan drugs and patented medicines. 

According to Mr Nadda, 55 companies, including 22 from the MSME sector, have been selected under the scheme. He said the actual cost of the project is now 41,920 crore rupees in investments, far exceeding the initial commitment of 17,275 crore rupees. The Minister said the initiative has generated cumulative sales of 3,33,836 crore rupees and exports worth 2,14,780 crore rupees.

He added that over 190 APIs and drug intermediates are now being manufactured domestically for the first time, while the initiatives have created employment for over 1.12 lakh people.

Mr Nadda said the measures introduced since the COVID-19 period in 2020 aim to expand India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, reduce dependence on imported bulk drugs and encourage large-scale investments. He expressed confidence that by 2029, India will move significantly closer to becoming self-reliant in APIs, drug intermediates and key starting materials.

Related Post

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Time Has Come for Uniform Civil Code, says Supreme Court, calls for Legislative Action

Mar 10, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Govt Invokes Essential Commodities Act to Regulate Natural Gas Amid West Asia Tensions

Mar 10, 2026
AMN HEALTH

Preventive healthcare, research ecosystem key to India’s future: PM Modi

Mar 10, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड का समय आ गया है, इस पर कानून बनाना संसद का काम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 March 2026 6:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

یکساں سول کوڈ کا وقت آ چکا ہے، قانون سازی پارلیمنٹ کو کرنی چاہیے: سپریم کورٹ

10 March 2026 6:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Time Has Come for Uniform Civil Code, says Supreme Court, calls for Legislative Action

10 March 2026 6:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

कच्चे औषधीय पदार्थों के आयात पर निर्भरता घट रही: स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा

10 March 2026 4:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments