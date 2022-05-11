Govt to establish 33 new domestic cargo terminals by 2024-2025

AGENCIES

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Government will establish 33 new domestic cargo terminals by 2024-2025 which will allow India’s cargo sector to flourish and grow.

Addressing the annual event of Air Cargo Forum India, the Minister said that industry players need to focus on transportation of smaller cargo loads from Tier II and III cities to metros to achieve the target of 10 million metric ton in cargo.

He said this can be achieved by acquisition of smaller size aircrafts. To facilitate this, he said 33 new domestic cargo terminals will be established by 2024-2025. He also stressed on the need to work on ease of doing business in cargo sector by making processes paperless, adapting automation, digitalization which can make cargo processing swift.

During the last two years in the midst of COVID pandemic, cargo sector has emerged as a promising area not just for Indian aviation but for global aviation. Indian cargo sector has witnessed a growth rate of 9 to 10 percent since 2013-14. During the last two years, airlines have witnessed 520 percent increase in cargo revenue