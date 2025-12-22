 Govt Seeks Report from Air India on Technical Issue

AMN

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought a detailed report from Air India in an incident related to an Air India flight that developed a technical issue shortly after take-off. The Ministry has also directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

It also instructed the airline to extend all assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights. The Ministry added that the aircraft AI-887 landed safely, and the safety of passengers is paramount to them.