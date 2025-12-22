The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

 Govt Seeks Report from Air India on Technical Issue

Dec 22, 2025

AMN

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought a detailed report from Air India in an incident related to an Air India flight that developed a technical issue shortly after take-off. The Ministry has also directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

It also instructed the airline to extend all assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights. The Ministry added that the aircraft AI-887 landed safely, and the safety of passengers is paramount to them.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India and New Zealand Finalise FTA, Set Sights on Major Trade and Investment Surge: Goel

Dec 22, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Modi, Luxon Announce Ambitious FTA to Boost India–New Zealand Economic Ties

Dec 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Pakistan: Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Toshakhana 2 Conviction

Dec 22, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

22 December 2025 5:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS DEFENCE

Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU with DRDO for defence and security

22 December 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

2 Lakh PUCs Issued Since Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign: Delhi Minister

22 December 2025 5:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi-NCR

22 December 2025 5:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments