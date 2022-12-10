Govt says area sown under rabi crops has increased by 15% so far this year

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government has said that the area sown under rabi crops has increased by 15 percent so far this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. The Agriculture Ministry said, area sown under rabi crops has increased from 457lakh hectares to over 526 lakh hectares.

The increase in area is across all crops and the maximum was witnessed in wheat.

The higher coverage is due to the distribution of large-scale seed mini kits, timely input supply and technology dissemination. The Ministry said, the government is taking all-out efforts to support farmers by ensuring supply of quality seeds, inputs, credit availability and crop insurance.

The Ministry said, the increased area coupled with higher productivity will achieve a new milestone in foodgrain production in the country. It said, the farmers income will also increase due to higher production and support for remunerative prices.