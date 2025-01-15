The Indian Awaaz

Govt reviews plan for Wheat procurement in Rabi Season

Jan 15, 2025
Union Minister reviews plan for Wheat procurement in Rabi Season

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi today held a virtual meeting with the Food Ministers of five states to review the preparedness for wheat procurement in the ensuing Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. During the meeting, Mr. Joshi emphasized that these states have good potential for wheat procurement and can contribute substantially to the central pool, which is vital for the food security of the nation. The Food Ministers of these states were requested to devote personal attention to the preparations as well as subsequent procurement operations.

