Govt removes criteria of Minimum Qualifying Service for Defence personnel for Enhanced Family Pension

Staff Reporter

In a major announcement giving huge benefit to Defence Forces personnel, Government today scrapped the requirement of Minimum Qualifying Service for Enhanced Family Pension with effect from 1st October 2019.

As per existing provision, there is a requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years for grant of Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate to Next of Kin of Defence Forces personnel. The requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years is done away with effect from 1st October 2019. Additionally, Defence Forces personnel who died within ten years before the 1st of October 2019 without completing continuous service of 7 years, their family will also be eligible for family pension at the enhanced rates.

Family Pension at enhanced rate is calculated at the rate of 50 per cent of last emoluments whereas normally it is 30 per cent of the last pay drawn.