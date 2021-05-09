Govt procures 49% more Wheat during current Rabi Season compared to last year

AMN

Government has procured 49 per cent more Wheat during the ongoing Rabi Season compared to the corresponding period last year. So far over 323 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of around 216 Lakh Metric Tonnes. Nearly 32.21 Lakh farmers have already benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with MSP value of over 63 thousand 924 crore rupees.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season is continuing smoothly in the procuring States. So far over 727 Lakh Metric Tonnes paddy have been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of around 671 Lakh Metric Tonnes. About 109 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season procurement Operations with MSP value of over one lakh 37 thousand crore rupees.