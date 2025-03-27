Govt launches 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions

AMN

Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy today launched the 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions in New Delhi. Mr. Reddy highlighted that India’s coal sector has achieved a historical milestone, crossing one billion tons of coal production in the current fiscal year.

The Minister added that India holds the fifth-largest geological coal reserves globally and is also the second-largest coal producer and consumer. He added that private sector participation and new technology adaptation have entirely changed the sector.

Mr. Reddy mentioned that until the 11th round, a total of 125 coal mines were successfully auctioned, which is expected to attract over 40 thousand crores in investments and create 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs. He added that 72 percent of the country’s electricity is generated from the sector. The Minister asserted that the coal sector also supports India’s net-zero climate commitments, where production and sustainability go hand in hand. He urged all private and public sector companies to focus on speedy mining operations and assured all possible support from the government.

Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered. Among the offered mines, 13 coal mines are fully explored, while 12 are partially explored, providing opportunities for both immediate and future development. The 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions aims to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.