Govt issues Advisory Against Calls Impersonating DoT, Threatening People to Disconnect Mobile Numbers

The Department of Telecommunications, DoT has issued an advisory to citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers in the name of DoT are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities. The DoT has also issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers like (+92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.

The DoT in a statement said cybercriminals through such calls try to threat or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime or financial frauds. The Department said, it does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at the Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal, www.sancharsaathi.gov.in.

The DoT said citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at the Know Your Mobile Connections facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

