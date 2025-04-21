Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt Imposes 12% Safeguard Duty on Steel Imports to Protect Domestic Industry

Apr 22, 2025

The Centre has imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on the import of certain non-alloy and alloy steel flat products with a view to shielding the Indian steel sector. Welcoming the decision, Union Minister of Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy said that this measure is a timely and necessary step to protect domestic steel manufacturers from the adverse impact of import surges and to ensure fair competition in the market.

This move will provide critical relief to domestic producers, especially small and medium-scale enterprises, who have faced immense pressure from rising imports of steel. The safeguard duty will help restore market stability and reinforce the confidence of the domestic industry. Mr Kumaraswamy reiterated that his ministry remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the Indian steel sector remains resilient, self-reliant, and globally competitive.

