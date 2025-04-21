Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Eyes First Phase of Trade Deal with US by Fall: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Apr 22, 2025
WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India is actively engaging with the new US administration and hopes to conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement “positively” by fall (September-October) this year.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to launch talks for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), which is part of a new goal – Mission 500 – aiming to more than double trade between the two countries to 500 billion US dollars by 2030.

Ms Sitharaman is also scheduled to meet the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and is expected to speak to officials at the United States Trade Representative’s office. She said India has become the fastest-growing economy, driven by the “visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stability provided by a continuing government. On a five-day trip to the United States, she is slated to deliver a keynote speech at Stanford University and hold discussions with CEOs in San Francisco on investment and technological advancements. The visit will also include participation in diaspora events, enhancing India’s global cultural presence.

In Washington DC, Sitharaman will attend the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings. After completing her US trip, Sitharaman will travel to Peru for a visit from April 26 to 30.

