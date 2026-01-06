Govt has allocated a budget of more than Rs 10000 crore for India AI Mission, says Jitin Prasada

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 2:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / JAIPUR

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada today said that Centre has allocated a budget of more than 10 thousand crore rupees for the India AI Mission. He said, the mission is focused on promoting the use of AI to bring comprehensive changes in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and education.

He said that Artificial Intelligence is bringing major transformation in human life. Mr Prasada was addressing the Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 at JECC in Jaipur today. He said, AI is now being widely used across all sectors, leading to enhanced capacity building.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma was also present at the event. On this occasion, the Rajasthan AI-ML Policy 2026 was also unveiled. The Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit is concluding today with the Regional AI Impact Conference. Sectoral sessions are also being organised on the responsible use of AI for public service delivery, the future of employment, and skill development. This Regional AI Impact Conference has been organised to promote governance reforms, economic development, innovation, and inclusive growth through Artificial Intelligence.