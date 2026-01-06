The Indian Awaaz

Delhi HC seeks CBI response on Tejashwi Yadav’s plea challenging charges in IRCTC Scam Case

Jan 6, 2026

The Delhi High Court today sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav challenging an order framing charges against him in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to CBI and listed the matter for further hearing on the 14th of this month.

In October last year, the trial court framed charges against the accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and 11 others in the case for the alleged offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

