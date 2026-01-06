Dharmendra Pradhan releases 55 rare & valuable literary works, representing India’s 5 classical languages

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 2:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release 41 literary works developed by the Centres of Excellence for Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia today in New Delhi.

The works are developed under the Central Institute of Indian Languages. The event will also mark the release of 13 books along with a 45-episode Sign Language interpretation series of the Tirukkural by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Education said that this initiative reflects a sustained commitment to strengthening classical language studies and preserving India’s rich literary heritage. It also said this initiative will make classical knowledge more accessible to contemporary learners through inclusive and innovative formats.