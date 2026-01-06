The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

CBSE launches Psycho-Social Counselling Support for students to address exam-related stress

Jan 6, 2026

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 2:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today launched Psycho-Social Counselling Support for Students to address examination-related stress. The first phase of free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for examinees of class 10th and 12th will continue tillthe  1st of June this year. This initiative is aimed at addressing examination-related stress and emotional well-being, enabling students to approach their forthcoming exams, scheduled to begin from 17th February, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity.

Students can dial toll-free number 1800118004 and access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System. The service provides practical guidance on stress-free preparation, effective time and stress management, responses to frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related contact information. Students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, comprising Principals, Counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified Psychologists. Of these, 61 counsellors are based in India, while twelve counsellors are located in Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejects fears of imminent US takeover

Jan 6, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Another Hindu man killed by attackers in Bangladesh

Jan 6, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi HC seeks CBI response on Tejashwi Yadav’s plea challenging charges in IRCTC Scam Case

Jan 6, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejects fears of imminent US takeover

6 January 2026 2:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Another Hindu man killed by attackers in Bangladesh

6 January 2026 2:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

CBSE launches Psycho-Social Counselling Support for students to address exam-related stress

6 January 2026 2:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi HC seeks CBI response on Tejashwi Yadav’s plea challenging charges in IRCTC Scam Case

6 January 2026 2:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments