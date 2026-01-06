CBSE launches Psycho-Social Counselling Support for students to address exam-related stress

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 2:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today launched Psycho-Social Counselling Support for Students to address examination-related stress. The first phase of free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for examinees of class 10th and 12th will continue tillthe 1st of June this year. This initiative is aimed at addressing examination-related stress and emotional well-being, enabling students to approach their forthcoming exams, scheduled to begin from 17th February, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity.

Students can dial toll-free number 1800118004 and access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System. The service provides practical guidance on stress-free preparation, effective time and stress management, responses to frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related contact information. Students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, comprising Principals, Counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified Psychologists. Of these, 61 counsellors are based in India, while twelve counsellors are located in Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.