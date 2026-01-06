Another Hindu man killed by attackers in Bangladesh

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 2:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

IN another ghastly incident a 40-year-old Hindu man, owner of a grocery shop, has been murdered after unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp weapon in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi city. The murder of grocery trader Moni Chakraborty in Narsingdi district has increased fear and anger across Bangladesh.

His death comes amid a worrying series of killings of people belonging to the Hindu community in recent weeks. Moni’s killing is the fourth such case in a short time, raising serious concerns about public safety, minority protection, and the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Police, Moni Chakraborty was attacked and killed at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila at 11 PM yesterday. Police and locals said Moni was returning home after closing his shop when unknown attackers struck him with a sharp, locally made weapon. Local people rushed him to the Palash Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Fear has grown after another incident on 5th January, when Hindu businessman and journalist Rana Pratap, also known as Rana Kanti Bairagi, was shot dead at Kopalia Bazar in Jashore. On 18th December last month, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh, was beaten to death over blasphemy allegations. His body was later tied to a tree and burned.

On 31st December 2025, businessman Khokon Chandra Das was stabbed and set on fire in Shariatpur. He died three days later while receiving treatment in Dhaka. Human Rights groups and minority community members have raised serious questions over the repeated killings of Hindu people. They have said that delays in arrests and weak action by local authorities are encouraging criminals and worsening fear among vulnerable communities.