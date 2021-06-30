Govt hands over investigation of drone strike at Air Force Station Jammu to NIA

WEB DESK

Center has handed over the investigation of drone strike at Air Force Station Jammu to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

An NIA team led by Rakesh Balwal was among the first at the scene of the twin blasts in the high security technical area of the Jammu airport in the wee hours of Sunday. Low-flying drones were used to airdrop improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside the air base.

Two Indian Air Force personnel sustained minor injuries in the explosions. However, the blasts did not cause any damage to equipment or aircraft.