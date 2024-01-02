Govt declares Gangster Goldy Brar a designated terrorist

The central government declared Gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Goldy presently residing at Brampton in Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International.

The Home Ministry said on Monday, Goldy was involved in multiple killing and figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

According to the Home Ministry, Goldy has also been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials. Goldy and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.