Govt declares Gangster Goldy Brar a designated terrorist

The central government declared Gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Goldy presently residing at Brampton in Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International.

The Home Ministry said on Monday, Goldy was involved in multiple killing and figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

According to the Home Ministry, Goldy has also been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials. Goldy and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities.

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

