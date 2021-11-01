Govt debunks rumours of fertilizer shortage

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has debunked rumours of fertilizer shortage.The Union Minister appealed to all farmers not to hoard fertilizers and requested them not to pay attention to rumor mongers. He cautioned that strict action will be taken against those who resort to black-marketing of fertilizers using rumor as a shield.

Dr Mandaviya stated that he reviewed the production targets of fertilizers for the month of November with officials. He said, production will surpass the demand raised by the States and UTs. He said, against the demand of 41 lakh Metric Tonnes of Urea, 76 lakh Metric Tonnes of Urea will be produced. Similarly, 18 lakh Metric Tonnes of DAP will be produced against a projected demand of 17 lakh Metric Tonnes while supply of 30 lakh Metric Tonnes of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh Metric Tonnes.

He assured that the Union government is constantly monitoring the production and movement of fertilizer in the country and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get sufficient quantity of fertilizer.