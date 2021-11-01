US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2021 11:38:25      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman holds review meeting on CAPEX for Power, Coal and Atomic Energy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired review meetings with Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal and Department of Atomic Energy in New Delhi to give a fillip to capital expenditure (CAPEX) and infrastructure progress in the country.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister emphasized that there must be close monitoring for infrastructure spending on-ground and Ministries must continuously make concerted efforts, including enhanced coordination with all states to ensure that project implementation is fast-tracked. She exhorted officials to review project implementation besides monitoring release of funds. She also reiterated that infrastructure projects are a priority for the Government and their on-track performance is important for the economy.

During the meeting, CAPEX achievements of first and second quarter, estimated targets of capital spending by Ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the upcoming quarters of current financial year, estimation of funds to be raised by asset monetization and Convergence under Gati Shakti were discussed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz