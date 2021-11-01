FM Sitharaman holds review meeting on CAPEX for Power, Coal and Atomic Energy

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired review meetings with Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal and Department of Atomic Energy in New Delhi to give a fillip to capital expenditure (CAPEX) and infrastructure progress in the country.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister emphasized that there must be close monitoring for infrastructure spending on-ground and Ministries must continuously make concerted efforts, including enhanced coordination with all states to ensure that project implementation is fast-tracked. She exhorted officials to review project implementation besides monitoring release of funds. She also reiterated that infrastructure projects are a priority for the Government and their on-track performance is important for the economy.

During the meeting, CAPEX achievements of first and second quarter, estimated targets of capital spending by Ministries and their Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the upcoming quarters of current financial year, estimation of funds to be raised by asset monetization and Convergence under Gati Shakti were discussed.