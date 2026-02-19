The Indian Awaaz

Govt Debunks Claim regarding Indian Air Force helicopter

The Government has debunked a social media post claiming that Manipur freedom fighters have captured an Indian Air Force helicopter from its base in Manipur. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau termed it as fake and clarified that no such incident had occurred. It said the claim that Indian Air Force personnel fled the area out of fear is completely false and misleading. The PIB Fact Check Unit has urged people to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official sources for authentic updates.

