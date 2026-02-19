 Amit Shah to Visit Assam on 2-Day Tour Focused on Border Security and Development

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 12:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Mr. Amit Shah, will be visiting Assam tomorrow for a two-day visit that underscores the Centre’s focus on national security, border development, and regional progress. ​On the first leg of his tour, the Home Minister will travel to Silchar in the Barak Valley. He is scheduled to visit Natanpur village in the Katigorah area near the Indo-Bangladesh border. During this visit, Mr. Shah will personally review the security arrangements and the progress of border fencing to curb illegal immigration and trans-border crimes.

​In a major boost to border infrastructure, the Home Minister will officially launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP 2.0) from Silchar. This centrally funded initiative aims to transform border villages into self-reliant hubs with modern roads, telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In Guwahati, Mr. Shah will grace the 87th Annual Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Sarusajai Stadium on Saturday. This marks the first time the CRPF is holding its national anniversary parade in the Northeast. The event will feature a grand ceremonial march, a showcase of modern weaponry, and operational briefings on the force’s success in internal security.

​The visit also carries political significance as the state prepares for the Assembly Elections scheduled for April 2026. The Home Minister is expected to hold high-level meetings with the state leadership to discuss developmental milestones and the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls. AIR