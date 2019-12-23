Govt committed to wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism: Amit Shah

AMN / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today said NDA government was committed to completely wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism and insurgency in the North East in the next five years.

The Minister was delivering the 32nd Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi.

Lauding the IB for ably tackling the challenges of national security, the Home Minister made special note of the work done by IB in busting terror modules in the last five years. He also appreciated IB for tackling North East insurgency very effectively over the years. Listing out national security challenges in the coming years, Mr Shah accorded special focus on securing land and maritime borders.

Calling IB as the ‘brain’ of the national security apparatus, the Home Minister said they have always helped to ensure Zero Tolerance to Terrorism and Naxalism.

Underscoring the importance of coordination between different security and intelligence agencies, Mr Shah exhorted the personnel for sharper intelligence analysis, along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address national security challenges.