The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ DEFENCE

Govt Clears ₹79,000 Crore Proposals to Boost Armed Forces Capability

Oct 23, 2025

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 11:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Defence Acquisition Council under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today cleared proposals worth nearly 79 thousand crore rupees, to enhance the capability of the Armed Forces.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement informed that for the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

The Ministry further informed that for the Indian Navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount. For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals. The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

India upgrades status of Technical Mission in Kabul to that of Embassy in Afghanistan.

Oct 21, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN

Japan gets First Female Prime Minister in Takaichi Sanae

Oct 21, 2025
DEFENCE

BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor: PM

Oct 21, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

UPI ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, धनतेरस के दिन हुआ 1.02 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लेनदेन

23 October 2025 11:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

NHRC ने 19 राज्यों से शीत लहरों के खिलाफ एहतियाती कदम उठाने का आग्रह किया

23 October 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सशस्त्र बलों की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए लगभग 79,000 करोड़ रुपये के प्रस्तावों को मंज़ूरी

23 October 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

PM मोदी ने ‘मेरा बूथ सबसे मज़बूत’ कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत की

23 October 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments