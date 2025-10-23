Govt Clears ₹79,000 Crore Proposals to Boost Armed Forces Capability

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 11:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Defence Acquisition Council under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today cleared proposals worth nearly 79 thousand crore rupees, to enhance the capability of the Armed Forces.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement informed that for the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

The Ministry further informed that for the Indian Navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount. For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals. The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area.