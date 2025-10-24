20 Dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Catches Fire in Kurnool

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 11:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The tragic incident took place at Chinnatekur village of Kallur mandal during the early hours of Friday, resulting in the deaths of six people from Telangana, while 10 others survived the ghastly accident after a sleeper bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler. The Telangana government sent 15 ambulances to Kurnool, arranged a helpline for assistance, and assigned two officers — assistant secretary M. Sri Rama Chandra and section officer E. Chitti Babu — to oversee the relief operations.

At least twenty people including two children were charred to death after a passenger bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorbike and caught fire. The accident occured near Chinna Tekuru village in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district in the wee hours today.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the accident information. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry, directing officials to form a committee to investigate the cause of the accident.

The state government announced an ex-gratia of five lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased and 2 lakh rupees to those injured in the mishap. Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister Anitha, and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta visited the accident site. The Transport Minister instructed officials to inspect the fitness and permits of all private buses to ensure passenger safety.

Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said a total of 39 passengers were travelling in the bus. She said, the dead bodies were severely damaged in the flames, making identification difficult.

She said, six of the deceased were from Andhra Pradesh. The bus driver has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. She expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to the victims’ families. Minister Anitha said the government is deeply concerned over the loss of lives and assured that strict action will follow based on the inquiry findings.