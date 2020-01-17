Govt awards over Rs 2000 cr for completing Z Morh tunnel in J-K

AGENCIES

A Concession Agreement for completing the 6.5-kilometre long Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir was signed today in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, the two-lane bi-directional tunnel with parallel escape tunnel will be completed in 3.5 years at a cost of 2379 Crore rupees.

The project includes construction, operation and maintenance of the tunnel with approaches on NH-1 at Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri Road from 61 kilometres to 89.30 kilometres on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer Annuity basis. Z-Morh Tunnel will provide all-weather road connectivity to Sonmarg tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir.

It mostly remains closed during the winters due to heavy snowfall in Gagenger area. The pact between NHIDCL and APCO Amarnathji Tunnelway was signed in the presence of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, MoS Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh and Secretary Road Transport and Highways Sanjiv Ranjan.