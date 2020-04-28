Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 8,60,875 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Boris Johnson arrives back home after recovery
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,05,398 worldwide
Spain records lowest daily death toll in a month

Govt asks States to facilitate inter-state movement of trucks carrying essential goods

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has called upon all the States and Union Territories to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter State borders is cleared for smooth movement of essential goods.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today held a meeting with State and UT Road Transport Ministers through Video Conference. He stressed the need to facilitate truck and Lorry movement, to ease up lives of the public in the light of the lockdown. Mr Gadkari urged the Ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local and district administrations. The Minister also underlined to follow the health advisories and other guideline like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, both by the driver and cleaners.

Mr Gadkari informed that his Ministry will start a helpline to resolve the transportation issues. The Minister suggested that State Transport Ministers should explore operationalizing App-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which will assist farming communities with smoother movement. This will also provide new employment opportunities.

