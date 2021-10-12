Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
No threat of disruption in power supply; sufficient coal stock: Pralhad Joshi
Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften its prices in domestic market
No quarantine for Covishield-vaccinated Indian travellers to UK from October 11
इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2021 07:30:05      انڈین آواز

Govt approves continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 with a focus on sustainability of Open Defecation Free outcomes. A financial outlay of one lakh 41 thousand 600 crore rupees has been finalized for Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. This includes a central share of 36 thousand 465 crore rupees for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of around 62 thousand crore rupees in the last phase of the Mission.

Over the next five years, the focus of the mission will be on sustaining the sanitation and solid waste management outcomes achieved. This will accelerate the momentum generated, to achieve a Garbage Free Urban India. The Mission will focus on ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve additional populations migrating from rural to urban areas in search of employment and better opportunities over the next five years. This will be done through the construction of over three lakh 50 thousand individual, community and public toilets.

In-form Amandeep to spearhead a strong field t r 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 12 October; Amandeep Drall will spearhead a strong field in the 10th&nbs ...

Khalin Joshi fires scorching 61 for the first-round lead at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, 12 October: Bengaluru golferKhalin Joshi fired a scorching nine-under 61 to take the lead in ...

Indians deserving winners, but global hockey community will be involved in future Stars Awards; FIH CEO Thierry Weil

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that the Hockey Stars Awards have created an unwarranted controversy Internatio ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

دبئی ایکسپو 2020: دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ثقافتی میلہ شروع

جاوید اختر دبئی ایکسپو 2020 کا باضابطہ آغاز یکم اکتوبر کو ہوگ ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

