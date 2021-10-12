Govt approves continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 with a focus on sustainability of Open Defecation Free outcomes. A financial outlay of one lakh 41 thousand 600 crore rupees has been finalized for Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. This includes a central share of 36 thousand 465 crore rupees for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of around 62 thousand crore rupees in the last phase of the Mission.

Over the next five years, the focus of the mission will be on sustaining the sanitation and solid waste management outcomes achieved. This will accelerate the momentum generated, to achieve a Garbage Free Urban India. The Mission will focus on ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities to serve additional populations migrating from rural to urban areas in search of employment and better opportunities over the next five years. This will be done through the construction of over three lakh 50 thousand individual, community and public toilets.