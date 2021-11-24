Govt approves proposals for construction of 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY-U

By SUDHIR KUMAR

Government has approved the proposals for Construction of three lakh 61 thousand houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

These houses have been approved in the 56th meeting of Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held in New Delhi yesterday under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra.

With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the Mission is now one crore 14 lakh. Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry the total investment under the mission is seven lakh 52 thousand crore rupees.

During the meeting, Mr Mishra emphasized to accelerate housing construction and completion across the country within stipulated time, so that the goal of Housing for All can be achieved by 2022.