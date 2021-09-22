Govt appeals people to exercise caution during festive season in wake of COVID Pandemic

AMN

UNION Health Ministry has asked people to exercise caution during the festive season so that there is no jump in COVID cases. In COVID Charcha on Twitter Spaces today, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Lav Agarwal said next three months are going to be critical and there must be no laxity. He requested people to celebrate festivals in appropriate manner by following COVID appropriate protocol.

He stressed that large celebratory gatherings must be avoided and inter district and intra district traveling during festivals for family gatherings must also be curtailed. He said celebrations should be done in safe and cautious manner. He said COVID appropriate behaviour must be followed at all times. He said battle against COVID can only be won with combined efforts of government and citizens of the country.