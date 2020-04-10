Good Friday observed across world to mark crucifixion of Jesus Christ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, Lord Christ’s courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. He said, on Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, today as we commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by observing Good Friday, let us remember the path of courage, sacrifice and compassion laid out by Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is being observed today by Christians all over the world to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Prayers and masses have been organised in the Churches and Chapels. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday and Easter Friday.