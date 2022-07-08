FreeCurrencyRates.com

Global leaders condemn to attack on former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

WEB DESK

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has said that he is deeply shocked by the tragic attack on former Prime Minister of Japan and his friend Shinzo Abe. In a tweet, Dr Singh said that his prayers are with him and his family.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also condemned the attack on the former Japanese Prime Minister. Writing on Twitter, Mr Johnson said, he is utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, his country’s thoughts are with Abe’s family and the people of Japan at this time. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a post on Facebook, describing the shooting as a senseless act of violence. He also described Abe as a good friend of Singapore.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern recalled Abe is one of the first world leaders she met after became Prime Minister.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also expressed shock at the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking at the G-20 gathering of foreign ministers in Indonesia, Mr. Blinken said, he was deeply saddened and deeply concerned by the shooting.

Former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale reacting to the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, Japan is a very peaceful country. He said, guns are not easily available like in the US. The former diplomat said, this shooting is very abnormal.

