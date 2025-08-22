Gaza: Ongoing conflict leaves millions to starve 

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification has confirmed that Gaza Governorate is experiencing famine conditions. More than half a million people trapped in widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths following 22 months of ongoing conflict.

The humanitarian crisis assessment reveals that over 500,000 people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions classified as IPC Phase 5, the most severe designation on the international food security scale. An additional 1.07 million people, representing 54 percent of the population, are experiencing emergency-level food insecurity (IPC Phase 4), while 396,000 people, or 20 percent, remain in crisis conditions (IPC Phase 3).

The situation is projected to deteriorate further between mid-August and the end of September 2025, with famine conditions expected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates. By September’s end, nearly one-third of the population, approximately 641,000 people, are expected to face catastrophic conditions, while those in emergency status will likely rise to 1.14 million people, representing 58 percent of the population.

The malnutrition crisis is escalating rapidly among vulnerable populations. Through June 2026, at least 132,000 children under five years old are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition, representing double the estimates made in May 2025. This projection includes over 41,000 severe cases of children facing heightened risk of death from malnutrition-related complications. Additionally, nearly 55,500 malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women will require urgent nutrition intervention.

Current data indicates that over 320,000 children, the entire population under five in the Gaza Strip, are already at risk of acute malnutrition, with thousands suffering from severe acute malnutrition.The assessment notes that conditions in North Gaza Governorate are estimated to be equally severe or potentially worse than those in Gaza Governorate. However, limited data access prevents official IPC classification of this area, highlighting critical gaps in humanitarian assessment capabilities. The report emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive access to conduct proper evaluations.

The IPC is a globally recognized initiative used by governments, UN agencies, and humanitarian organizations to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. Its five-phase scale ranges from Minimal to Famine, providing a common framework for decision-making and urgent response planning.The confirmation of famine conditions in Gaza marks the first time such a designation has been officially applied to the territory.