Pakistan: Protest in Karachi over power crisis lasting more than two days

Aug 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Karachi residents staged protests after enduring a power outage lasting over 50 hours. Karachi’s Neighborhoods including Amirabad, Bustan Society, University Road, and Tipu Sultan Road faced continuous electricity and water supply disruptions since Tuesday afternoon. According media reports, citizens held sit-ins outside K-Electric offices, blocking major roads, causing severe traffic jams. Protesters demanded immediate restoration of power and warned of further demonstrations if the situation remained unresolved. Torrential rains, caused by an active weather system over the north Arabian Sea, have battered Karachi, resulting in at least 17 deaths due to drowning and accidents in the past two days.

