G20 Leaders Summit Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Published On:

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Inclusive growth, accelerating actions to deal with climate change, and increasing medical supplies to be future-ready for health emergencies among others are the focus areas of the G-20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration adopted on 9th September 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration during the second session of the G20 summit, titled One Family.

Briefing media in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said, the declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future. He said, the leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recognized that it is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the achievements made during the Finance Track under India’s G20Presidency. She said, member countries agreed to strengthening of multilateral development banks and collectively work to boost the World Bank financial capacity.

Highlighting the key features of the New Delhi Declaration, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, the key achievement is that every single country has come together to focus on a green development pact.  He said, India’s G20 has been the most ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies with 112 outcomes and presidency documents. He added that with 83 paras and absolutely no dissent, the New Delhi Declaration symbolises unparalleled global consensus.


Mr. Modi also called upon the world to come together to transform the global trust deficit among nations into trust and confidence. He said this is the time for everyone to move together. He also said concrete solutions needed to address the challenges related to food, fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, and energy.  The Prime Minister said the 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. He stressed that the world should move ahead fulfilling responsibilities with a human-centric approach. 

The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit has kickstarted in New Delhi on 9th September 2023. Earlier PM Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the Summit. In his remarks at the first session titled ‘One Earth’, Mr Modi said it is a very crucial time for the world. He pointed out that post-Covid world is suffering from trust deficit and war has deeped it further. Mr Modi said the world is living in a time when age-old problems are seeking answers and there is a need to fulfil the responsibilities with human-centric approach. 

On 10th September 2023, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.  Mr Modi will also do a pull-aside meeting with Canadian leaders, and bilateral meetings with leaders of Comoros, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, European Union, European Commission, Brazil and Nigeria. Apart from the bilateral and G20 Summit meeting the world leaders and delegates are scheduled to visit different parts of the city.

President Droupadi Murmu holds a State Dinner for all the Heads of Delegations. President Murmu received all guests at the Bharat Mandapam in the backdrop of Nalanda Mahavihara, which was in operation between 5th century and 12th century. A reflection of ancient India’s advancement towards disseminating knowledge and wisdom, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India’s advanced educational pursuitand aligning with India’s G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

