G.G. Parikh, socialist and activist, passes away aged 100

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 1:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Veteran Gandhian, socialist and freedom fighter G.G. Parikh passed away in Mumbai Thursday at the age of 100.

Parikh was imprisoned twice in his lifetime, first during the Quit India movement in 1942 and later during the Emergency. Despite these hardships, his dedication to social causes never wavered. He began his public life as a student activist, actively participating in movements in Saurashtra and Mumbai from the early 1940s. In 1947, the year India gained independence, he served as president of the Bombay unit of the Students’ Congress.