The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

G.G. Parikh, socialist and activist, passes away aged 100

Oct 3, 2025

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 1:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

G.G. Parikh, socialist and activist, passes away aged 100

Veteran Gandhian, socialist and freedom fighter G.G. Parikh passed away in Mumbai Thursday at the age of 100.

Parikh was imprisoned twice in his lifetime, first during the Quit India movement in 1942 and later during the Emergency. Despite these hardships, his dedication to social causes never wavered. He began his public life as a student activist, actively participating in movements in Saurashtra and Mumbai from the early 1940s. In 1947, the year India gained independence, he served as president of the Bombay unit of the Students’ Congress. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu calls Operation Sindoor a victory of humanity over terrorism

Oct 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across India

Oct 1, 2025
HINDI SECTION OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI ने ट्रंप की ’20-सूत्रीय शांति योजना’ को ‘अस्पष्ट और भेदभावपूर्ण’ बताकर खारिज किया

Oct 1, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India vs West Indies, 1st Test: West Indies 90/5 at Lunch, Siraj Takes 3 Wickets

3 October 2025 1:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Khadi Exhibition at INA Delhi Haat

3 October 2025 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remarks on democracy and freedom of speech

3 October 2025 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

G.G. Parikh, socialist and activist, passes away aged 100

3 October 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments