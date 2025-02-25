Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FTA between India -UK proves to be major milestone between both countries: Goyal

Feb 25, 2025
FTA between India -UK proves to be major milestone between both countries says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom will prove to be a major milestone in the relations between both countries. Mr Goyal today held a meeting with a delegation led by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both sides took stock of the progress made so far in accelerating efforts toward reaching a fair, mutually beneficial, and balanced Free Trade Agreement. Mr Goyal reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and further boosting the India-UK partnership. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Mr Goyal said that UK Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds visited India for the first time after the formation of the new government. He added that during the meeting, there was a very positive discussion on various issues.

