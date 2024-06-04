FreeCurrencyRates.com

FSSAI Issues Directive Mandating All FBOs To Remove Any Claim Of 100% Fruit Juices From Labels

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive mandating all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of 100 percent fruit juices from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with an immediate effect.

It has also instructed all FBOs to exhaust all existing pre-printed packaging materials before 1st September 2024. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said that it has come to the attention of FSSAI that several FBOs have been inaccurately marketing various types of reconstituted fruit juices by claiming them to be 100 percent.

FSSAI has also said that according to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, there is no provision for making a 100 percent claim. The Ministry asked FBOs to comply with the standards for fruit juices under the Food Safety and Standards Regulation.

