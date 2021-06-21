Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
Frontline Corona warriors made Yoga their shield: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, yoga has remained a ray of hope as the whole world fights the COVID pandemic. Addressing people on the occasion of 7th International Day of Yoga this morning, Mr Modi said even though major public events have not been organised for the past 2 years due to the pandemic, enthusiasm about Yoga Day has not diminished.

Mr Modi said nobody was mentally prepared to deal with corona virus but yoga has become a medium of self confidence. He stated that whenever sages of India spoke about health, they not only meant physical health but also mental health. He said, Yoga has laid much emphasis on physical health as well as mental health. He said Yoga shows the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity.

The Prime Minister said Yoga has given a way for holistic health and a happier way of life. He exuded confidence that Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

Mr Modi said even medical science today lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. He added that Yoga helps in the healing process. He pointed out that doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, and nurses teaching breathing exercises in Yoga like Anulom Vilom and Pranayama to patients. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system.

He said that for most of the countries, Yoga Day is not an age-old cultural festival and yet people’s enthusiasm and love for Yoga Day has increased. Mr Modi said, when India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the spirit behind it was to make Yoga accessible to the whole world.

On the occasion, Minister of State for AYUSH, Kiren Rijiju said from the very first observance itself, International Day of Yoga has received widespread acceptance. He said, the AYUSH Ministry continues to play a pivotal role to raise the profile of yoga. The Ministry has launched a lot of digital tools and free yoga resources for the spread of yoga. He added that collaborations with private sector bodies are also being done to increase the spread of Yoga.

The main theme of International Day of Yoga, 2021 is – Yoga for Wellness. Yoga Day is being observed in about 190 countries globally. Lakhs of Yoga lovers committed themselves to Yoga Day and performed Yoga from the safety of their own homes.

