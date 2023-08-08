France sets target of facilitating entry of 30 thousand Indian students by 2030

In a major push to Indian students and alumni, France has announced new initiatives to bolster academic excellence, cultural understanding, and long-lasting friendship between the two nations. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited France as Chief Guest on the country’s Bastille Day. An official release of French Embassy said, President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s goal to welcome 30,000 students from India by 2030.



It further said, Indian students with a French Master’s degree also have the opportunity to work and explore professional alternatives in France during their two-year post-study work visa.