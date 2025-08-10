Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FPIs Withdraw ₹17,900 Crore from Indian Equitie Markets in August So Far

Aug 10, 2025
Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers in the Indian equity markets, pulling out over 17,900 crore rupees in August so far. However, they have invested 3,432 crore rupees into the Indian debt market through Debt-General Limit during the same period. 

Reversing three months of positive inflows, FPI had pulled out 17,741 crore rupees from the equity markets in July. In June, they had made a net investment of 14,590 crore rupees while in May, the inflows stood at 19,860 crore rupees.

