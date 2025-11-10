The Indian Awaaz

FPIs Withdraw ₹12,569 Cr from Indian Equity Markets

Nov 10, 2025

After a net investment last month, foreign investments into the Indian equities again turned negative in the first week of November.

As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors, FPIs, pulled out 12,569 crore rupees from the Indian quity markets in the first week of November. They also pulled out 1,758 crore rupees from the debt markets during the period under review. 

This comes after FPIs invested 14,610 crore rupees in October. Before that, they pulled out 23,885 crore rupees in September, 34,990 crore rupees in August, and 17,700 crore rupees in July.

