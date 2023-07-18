इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2023 02:41:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru this morning following prolonged illness. He was 79. He was undergoing treatment for throat cancer for some time. The State Government has declared two days of official mourning in the State. Offices, schools and colleges will remain closed today as a mark of respect to the departed leader.
 
Oommen Chandy served as the Kerala chief minister twice – from 2004-06 and 2011-16. The veteran leader began his stint as a legislator by winning in the 1970 state assembly elections at the age of 27. He later went on to win 11 consecutive polls. He represented Puthupally assembly constituency and was the longest serving MLA in the state assembly. Family sources say that the mortal remains of the leader will be flown to Thiruvananthapuram from Bangalore. His body is kept in former Minister T. John’s residence in Bengaluru for the public to pay their last tribute.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the veteran leader. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge, who are in the City for an Opposition Party meeting, also paid tribute to the departed leader. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid respects to the departed soul.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

روس نے بحر اسود کے ذریعے یوکرین کے لیے اناج کی سپلائی کے اہم سمجھوتے کو روک دیا ہے

روس نے آج اعلان کیا کہ وہ اُس معاہدے میں شرکت نہیں کر رہاہے، ج ...

پانچ سالوں میں 13 کروڑ سے زیادہ لوگ غربت سے باہر آئے ہیں : نیتی آیوگ

ملک میں ہمہ جہتی غربت میں گزر بسر کرنے والوں کی تعداد2019-21 میں ...

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart