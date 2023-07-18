Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru this morning following prolonged illness. He was 79. He was undergoing treatment for throat cancer for some time. The State Government has declared two days of official mourning in the State. Offices, schools and colleges will remain closed today as a mark of respect to the departed leader.



Oommen Chandy served as the Kerala chief minister twice – from 2004-06 and 2011-16. The veteran leader began his stint as a legislator by winning in the 1970 state assembly elections at the age of 27. He later went on to win 11 consecutive polls. He represented Puthupally assembly constituency and was the longest serving MLA in the state assembly. Family sources say that the mortal remains of the leader will be flown to Thiruvananthapuram from Bangalore. His body is kept in former Minister T. John’s residence in Bengaluru for the public to pay their last tribute.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the veteran leader. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge, who are in the City for an Opposition Party meeting, also paid tribute to the departed leader. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid respects to the departed soul.