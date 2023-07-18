Brij Bhushan Singh Granted Interim Bail By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

agencies

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted interim bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in the sexual harassment case of six female wrestlers.

The interim bail was also granted to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of WFI. The court will hear the regular bail plea on Thursday.

The court appearance follows the summons issued against Singh and Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary of the Federation. Singh arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi around 2 PM on Tuesday.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s lawyer AP Singh said: “He is innocent and the charge sheet filed against him is full of lies. It is part of a political conspiracy.”

While Brij Bhushan is going to be replaced soon after the next WFI elections, Tomar was suspended in January after the wrestlers’ protest intensified. His suspension was effected a day after the Anurag Thakur-led Sports Ministry announced an oversight committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment.