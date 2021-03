WEB DESK

France Former President Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of corruption. Judges found Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling today and sentenced him to three years in jail, with two years suspended.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, has denied any wrong-doing, saying he was the victim of a witch-hunt by financial prosecutors. He has 10 days to appeal the ruling.