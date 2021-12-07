PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla on two day official visit to Bangladesh

AMN / DHAKA

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day official visit ahead of the forthcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to take part in Bangladesh Victory day celebrations from Dec. 15-17.

He was received at the airport by his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

During his visit the Foreign Secretary will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. He will also call on the Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen.

Mr. Shringla will also call on the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today. He is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Foreign Secretary’s visit to Bangladesh will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries.

India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

India’s relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its “Neighbourhood First Policy”. Foreign Secretary’s visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, said the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today.

