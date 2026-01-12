Foreign investors pull out ₹11,789 crore from Indian equities so far this month

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites

BIZ DESK

Foreign investors have pulled out 11,789 crore rupees from the Indian equity so far this month. As per depository data, Foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, pumped in 593 crore rupees into the Indian debt general limit in the first two weeks of 2026.

This withdrawal from equities comes after a net outflow of 22,611 crore rupees in December and 3,765 crore rupees in November. However, in October, FPIs infused 14,610 crore rupees, after a three-month streak of heavy withdrawals.