Foreign Investors Infuse Over ₹17,000 Crore in Indian Equities Amid Global Uncertainty

Apr 27, 2025
Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites

Foreign investors infused over 17,000 crore rupees in the Indian equity markets last week. This came following a net investment of 8,500 crore rupees in the preceding holiday-truncated week ended April 18. According to the depository’s data, Foreign Portfolio Investors, or FPIs, made a net investment of 17,425 crore rupees in equities during April 21 to April 25. However, FPIs pulled out 5,678 crore rupees from the equities in April so far.

The initial part of the month was marked by aggressive FPI selling, driven largely by global uncertainties stemming from the US tariff policy developments.

